Children in Florida City will have a new improroved and innovative playground at Washington Park.
Jon Ward, CRA director, is pleased by the possibilities that will be offered by this new approach to play equipment. The contract for the construction of the new playground went to Coreland Construction for $1,379,414.
The park will be rebuilt, and specially designed for children.
“We will rebuild the sidewalks and put in new landscaping and play equipment. The play equipment will be unique. It will be like a big cargo net spread out. Kids won’t have to wait in line to climb a ladder to get to the equipment,” said Ward. “Kids will be able to climb on the equipment from all angles.
It will encourage kids to interact with one another. The equipment will be able to accommodate 20 kids at a time. We will put down a Florirubberized ground cover so if kids fall, they will have a soft place to land.”
Construction on the playground is expected to begin in July and will be complete in early February 2024.
Also, within two weeks, Northwest Sixth Avenue will reopen.
Residents will still see construction work taking place, but they will be able to use the road.
The next major project will be Phase II of the Palm Drive Canal. Ward said design work on this project is expected to begin within the next 30 days.
