If you haven't seen it yet, this is the new mural in Florida City all passersby see on Krome Ave. It is on the wall of the RS Shiver Bldg just north of Palm Drive. Harvey Birdmann and three other local artists painted the colorful “Welcome to Florida City”. Watch the News Leader for an upcoming article on some very exciting things coming to Florida City.
Featured Events
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 22
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 30
-
Jul 6
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.