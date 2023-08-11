The Homestead Council has agreed to a tentative operating millage rate of 6.1434 at the July 26 Council meeting. This is the same rate as last year.
The Council cannot raise this rate, but it can lower it. And some Council members may want to lower it during budget hearings in September.
Homeowners who have seen an increase in the value of their properties can expect a larger property tax bill this year.
City staff is seeking ways to lower the millage rate while expanding city services in Parks and Recreation and Public Safety, major priorities for the Mayor and Council members, according to Camila Varcarcel, spokesperson for Homestead.
The first budget hearing will take place on Tuesday, September 5th at 5:30 p.m. The final budget hearing will take place on Wednesday, September 20th at 5:00 p.m. Both meetings will take place in City Hall Council Chamber and both meetings are public.
If there are no changes from the first meeting, the Council may waive the presentation at the second hearing.
In August, property owners will receive their TRIM notice bill which will provide an estimate of what their tax bill would be based on the millage rate proposed in July.
To calculate the tax bill, you can look at the assessed value minus homestead exemptions to see the taxable value.
According to the preliminary 2023 tax roll, the average market value of a house in Homestead would be $331,534 and the taxable value on that home is $140,490. Also, according to the proposed status quo millage rate of 6.1434, the average estimated Fiscal Year 2024 tax to the City of Homestead is $863.09.
This would be considered the average market value of a home in Homestead, according to Varcarcel.
Mayor Steven Losner said he wants to reduce the milage rate by at least one percent.
The millage rate can be lowered but many people will only remember their trim notices. “We are keeping the millage rate the same as last year, but property owners will still pay more in taxes. We should have started at a lower rate.” he said.
Council member Erica Avila said, “We have to look at expected revenue and estimated costs accurately. A big focus this year is evaluating our power utilities and systems. My focus is on improving our parks and making sure our police department is fully funded. I want to make it user friendly for business owners. And I want to focus on improving infrastructure,” she said.
Council member Jenifer Bailey also said she would like to see a lower millage rate for the upcoming year.
Note on the Homestead Exemption from the Office of Pedro Garcia, Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser. The Homestead Exemption is a property tax benefit that can save homeowners up to $50,000 on their taxable value.
The first $25,000 of this exemption applies to all taxing authorities. The second $25,000 excludes School Board taxes and applies to properties with assessed values greater than $50,000.
The Homestead Exemption includes an additional benefit which limits the annual increase of the assessed value to three percent or the Consumer Price Index, whichever is less. This benefit is called the Save Our Homes Cap and can result in savings of thousands of dollars.
Property owners with Homestead Exemption and an accumulated SOH Cap can apply to transfer the SOH Cap value up to $500,000 to a hew homestead property.
This application is known as the Transfer of Homestead Assessment Difference and the annual deadline to file for the benefit and any other property tax exemption is March 1. First-time Homestead Exemption applicants and people applying for the Homestead Assessment Differences can file online, according to the Appraiser’s Office.
