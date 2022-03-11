Homestead Council meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency Board approved three downtown grants at its meeting on Tuesday March 8.
A $15,000 grant for a property at 95 NW 2nd Street was approved to repair building fascia and provide a new fence.
Two commercial enhancement grants of $25,000 each will provide a new awning for the Chefs on the Run restaurant, and repairing and painting the stucco for the property at 131 S. Flagler Avenue.
The Southwest Advisory Committee recommended approval of all three grants.
At its Committee of the Whole meeting, Council authorized the City Manager to update the City’s federal transit project for Homestead’s Downtown Multimodal Transit Center.
The City’s plan under the Title VI Program is required to be updated every three years.
Council approved premium payments for three parts of the City’s insurance package.
Property insurance for the power plant and substations will cost $358,491 this year plus an additional $117,176 for equipment coverage. This is 11.8% higher than last year’s premium.
A potential savings of $48,000 for a reduction in windstorm coverage was declined.
The City Manager said premium increases were being driven by concerns over potential inflation and hurricane damage.
Property insurance for City Hall, the police station, and the Cybrarium was approved at an annual cost of $190,474. This is a 14.8 % increase from last year’s premium.
Council also approved spending $52,000 for terrorism insurance for the City, a $2,000 savings from 2021 costs.
The City Manager asked about funding for a project in the City’s Capital Improvement Plan – the purchase of two power transformers for a new electric substation in northeast Homestead. Called the “Donnie Avocado Substation”, located east of US1 at 296th Street, the new substation will handle future electric load growth in the City’s northern sectors. The two transformers cost $2,109,342. They are being ordered now so as not to delay construction on the project.
Council approved the purchase of two Ford F-150 trucks for $53,952 to replace two aging vehicles. A fifteen percent contingency was added if required to acquire the new trucks.
An emergency repair order for one of the City’s new solid waste front end loaders that was in an accident was announced to Council at a cost of $60,597.
The cost will be reimbursed by insurers for the at-fault non-City driver.
Finally, Council approved a license for Gang Alternative Inc., a non-profit group under the Children’s Trust, to operate after-school and summer programming at the Police Athletic League. Their monthly $1200 fee will be forwarded to the non-profit SOS to provide uniforms, field trips, competitions, and sports equipment for the PAL program.
