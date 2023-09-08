During the first Homestead 2024 Budget Hearing on September 5th, the Council was able to reduce the millage rate.
Following a long and contentious meeting, the Council agreed to tentatively set the millage rate at 6.0206.
The total budget is $265.9 million.
The general fund is $69 million.
At the beginning of the meeting, Vice Mayor Julio Guzman said the city taxes should be reduced. He said that Miami-Dade housing costs are too high and many people are putting most of their income into housing expenses.
“We have to look at reducing the millage rate. We owe it to our residents,” said Guzman. “I believe we should find other revenue streams for the City. We should be looking for ways to bring employers to Homestead.”
Mayor Steven Losner agreed and said that he wanted a two percent reduction on the millage rate. He said too many people are suffering financially for basic expenses such as groceries and gas.
Council member Erica Avila also said the city should look for ways to find new revenue streams to raise money.
As the meeting went on, City Manager Jerry Estrada found some areas where expenses could be reduced. He also said that a two percent reduction for the millage rate would not be a large amount of money for a homeowner.
A one percent reduction would be about $12 dollars per resident on a home valued at about $200,000.
A two percent reduction would mean $24 dollars off the tax bill.
Because of the reduction, there will be fewer city sponsored events such as Eats and Beats which will save about $60,000.
Rather than spending money to demolish the old city hall buildings, the next owner will be responsible for demolishing the building.
It appears that the budget will be reduced by $263,000. The final budget hearing will be on September 20th at 5:30 p.m.
During the meeting, Patricia Fairclough-Staggers and Losner argued about the divisiveness in Homestead.
Losner said he is knocking on many doors as part of his campaign efforts and has found very little divisiveness in Homestead.
Fairclough-Staggers said in her work as a Council member and in other situations, she sees a great deal of divisiveness.
Also during the meeting, Council member Larry Roth said the Council needs to lobby the Florida Legislature to find ways to reduce home insurance costs. He said that he knows people who may leave the City because of high insurance costs.
