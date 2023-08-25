The City of Homestead’s efforts to revitalize downtown have to date been concentrated from Losner Park south along Krome Avenue.
The park’s expansion and renovation, the new Police Station, Seminole Theater renovation and Homestead Station are now to be joined by a major project to the north.
On Thursday, August 17th, Homestead’s Mayor, Vice Mayor, several Councilmembers, City Manager and the Director of the Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) gathered at the site that is to become the Krome Marketplace to celebrate a major milestone in the project. The day before the CRA had closed on the purchase of the almost 20,000 square foot building and associated parking lot.
The property, known by many as the Edison Furniture Building, is located on the corner of Krome Avenue and Second Street. Its purchase was approved in April by the City Council sitting as the CRA Board. The vacant building is divided into three separate bays which the Krome Marketplace concept envisions being opened up into one large space.
The CRA’s Director, Kametra Driver, told the News Leader, “We are very excited. This is part of the City’s plan to revitalize our Downtown. This project will be a food hall concept, but upscale.” She continued, “Our next step is that we need an operator for the place.”
The CRA will put out a request for proposal, called a 163 notice, on August 25th. Interested parties will have 60 days to respond.
The CRA will hold two open houses for prospective vendors at the Krome Marketplace location on Wednesday, August 30th and Wednesday, Sept 13th, from 10 a.m.-12:00 p.m. each day.
Anyone interested in submitting a proposal is encouraged to stop by to tour the space either of those days.
The CRA has a goal of a selection being made within 90 days after proposals are received with build out of the space to begin soon after.
Driver concluded by saying, “We really believe that this will be a game changer, it’s going to be transformative for our downtown. We believe that this will be a catalyst for other developers to come in and invest in our downtown area.”
