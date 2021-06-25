Homestead’s Mexican American Council (MAC) has steadily strengthened their College and Career Readiness Program. A As they say on their website: “Ready for life after High School? Join the CCP and empower and enlighten yourself through thought provoking Workshops. Discover new careers and futures through exciting Career Exploration Days!
Are you ready for more than just help with homework? This program is open to High School students at Homestead High School, South Dade High School, Miami Community Charter School, and Robert Morgan Educational Center.”
An important component is the summer schedule which includes dual opportunities.
“We have 40 total students in the MAC CCP Summer. 20 students will meet every day at our Parent Resource Center and work directly with the students from Notre Dame and MAC. 20 are taking part in the MAC Internship Program and have been placed at businesses around South Dade,” Eddie Garza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), explained. “The 20 that are with us daily are split 10 and 10. The grade levels are evenly distributed. The students have created Team Names and Mascots for each group. We explore both College, University and Career paths but they are not divided into tracks.
Students from both groups have diverse dreams, goals, and aspirations. This program exposes all students to the opportunities and possibilities for both. We encourage our youth to not only see the trades as a job, but how they can transition into a small business.”
Did he say students from Notre Dame? Yes, indeed. Garza and Marilu Villa, MAC Program Manager, received a surprise communication as the finishing touches for this year’s CCP were being set. While both of course know of University of Notre Dame, neither was familiar with the Balfour-Hesburgh Scholars Program (BHSP). A few years ago, MAC did have some students from Rice University in Houston come for the summer to work with the CCP. Some of those university students later wrote papers for their courses about the experience.
Cecilia Lucero, Ph.D., Associate Advising Professor, Center for University Advising, First Year Advising - School of Architecture and College of Science, Director, Balfour-Hesburgh Scholars Program, became aware of MAC’s CCP and initiated contact. According to the website, “The Balfour-Hesburgh Scholars Program (BHSP) provides high-achieving students from underrepresented populations, including, but not limited to, those from low-income backgrounds and/or under-resourced high schools, or who may be the first in their family to attend college, with a close-knit learning community of current students at Notre Dame.”
Although there are other students in the program, five who arrived with Dr. Lucero, Tatiana Botero, Teaching Professor, Spanish, and Charlie Ortega Guifarro, Balfour Program's Program Assistant, are beginning what will be their first summer immersion program. Irasema Hernandez Trujillo, Ida Addo, and Rebeca Santa Maria are sophomores while Shirley Gonzalez and Nick Crookston are juniors. Guifarro will be with the students until the July 30th conclusion. The group had time to be shown highlights of the area, visiting farm workers in the field, seeing businesses on Washington Avenue, enjoying lunch at La Cruzada, a short stop at the Homestead Town Hall Museum, and out to Robert is Here.
Botero provided more background about her students. “The students took my class in the spring. This was a 7 week course (6 at Notre Dame and 1 in Miami) plus 5 students will be working with MAC (Eddie) for 6 weeks with rising seniors helping them with college prep and to dream of a future that is possible.” The class she referred to is an Immigration Culture Course, “Designed to engage students intellectually by using challenging, authentic materials, and focusing on the exchange of ideas. Through readings, discussions, and analysis of literature, film, and current events, and presentations by guest speakers, students will broaden their knowledge of Latinx culture. Students will develop knowledge about migration issues, family immigration histories, and problems facing our Latinx communities in general.”
Garza summed up the early interactions on MAC’s Facebook page. “Great day with the University of Notre Dame #BalfourHesburgScholars. They are joining the CCP Summer Program to engage with and inspire our youth to dream bigger and reach higher.”
To learn more about MAC, go to https://www.mexamcouncil.org and follow them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.