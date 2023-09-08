Monroe County Fire Rescue welcomes its sixth “Hot Shots” class to Joe London Fire Academy on Grassy Key.
Class 23-01 includes 29 qualified trainees starting the process to become a career or volunteer firefighter.
Of the 29 students, 23 are residents of Monroe County. The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners continues to support the program that waives the tuition fee for qualified Monroe County residents in exchange for a commitment to volunteer or work as a career firefighter anywhere in the Florida Keys for three years.
“The ‘Hot Shots’ program provides those within our community looking for a career in fire rescue the ability to complete the program without any debt,” said Deputy Fire Chief RL Colina. “By bringing in homegrown candidates with local family and friend support, we hope to keep the talent we train at the academy serving our Florida Keys’ communities for years to come.”
Students who complete the 17 performance objectives of the firefighter program are prepared to take the State of Florida Firefighter II examination.
The program finishes on Dec. 15. Classes are held usually once a year. There are no new classes scheduled at this time. More information about the program can be found at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/hotshots or by emailing Johnson-Cara@monroecounty-fl.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.