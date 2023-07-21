On Tuesday, July 18th, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava presented her proposed county budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, which focused on building a stronger, future-ready County, providing much needed relief through a 1% property tax cut and a gas tax holiday – totaling over $36 million in savings for residents.
In the third budget of her administration, Mayor Levine Cava is looking into the future – balancing short and long-term challenges by continuing to invest in housing, transportation, small businesses, the environment and families, while prioritizing much-needed infrastructure projects and critical life-saving services for all residents.
“With this year’s budget, we’re creating a more future-ready Miami-Dade – building for today and investing in tomorrow,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This year, as we continue offering much-needed relief to many residents, we’re also building the foundation for future prosperity and growth. We have proposed a budget that is smart, compassionate, and puts people first. It builds on last year’s historic tax cut while continuing to make key investments in our community’s core priorities.”
Some of the key investments in the proposed budget include:
Housing: The county will continue making progress on the goals laid out in last year’s HOMES Plan, expanding the inventory of workforce and affordable housing and providing relief to renters and homeowners. They’re also growing the Office of Housing Advocacy, to connect more residents to critical services.
Transportation:
The county is funding key improvements to it’s transit system such as the Better Bus Network; completing the South Corridor, part of the SMART Plan; and making important upgrades across the MetroRail and MetroMover systems.
Public safety:
Public safety remain a key priority, with funding for crime prevention programs that increase safety by recovering firearms and stolen vehicles and make all our neighborhoods safer, and funding for the third year of the Peace and Prosperity Plan which creates pathways to opportunity for high-risk youth.
Environment:
The environment is the cornerstone of Miami-Dade’s prosperity. This year’s budget will include funding to protect our Bay and to tackle major climate threats, by accelerating septic to sewer conversion projects, preventing flooding by investing in stormwater infrastructure, funding the removal and disposal of sargassum, and protecting residents and visitors from extreme heat – including $500K of new funding to grow our tree canopy.
Small businesses:
Miami-Dade is funding opportunities so all small businesses can thrive, through community Development Block grants which encourage economic development; minority-owned small business grants that support local entrepreneurs; and completion of our procurement disparity study to even the playing field for small and local businesses.
Families: The county is partnering with Miami-Dade College to make obtaining an associates degree FREE for more eligible families here in Miami-Dade and expanding child daycare programs to create options and prosperity for working families.
Older adults:
To create more opportunity for older adults, they are strengthening programs like Meals on Wheels and providing almost 1 million meals to older and at-risk adults. They’re also funding wraparound services for families and providing 70,000 one-way trips to our county's Adult Day Care Centers.
The proposed budget and information about Budget Town Halls can be found online at miamidade.gov/budget.
