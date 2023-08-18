Four years ago in August 2019, a signing ceremony between the City of Homestead and Miami Dade College (MDC) provided the first public notice of a visionary project.
A 60,000 square foot four-story Student Success Center was to be built on the small parcel of land across from City Hall.
The array of services on the first and second floors would include admissions and registration, financial aid, a café, advisement, the Honors College, student services, classrooms, and study rooms.
The third floor was to accommodate entrepreneurial programming for the small business community, with a specialized focus on entrepreneurship,
economic and community development and the goal of enabling students to obtainworkforce and business skills necessary to succeed in the job market.
The fourth floor would be devoted to dedicated conference space as well as an art gallery to showcase student, faculty, and local artists exhibits.
The groundbreaking that followed October 19, 2021 came with an ambitious schedule. While the schedule did require some adjustment, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, a large crowd gathered for the official ribbon cutting.
Heat wasn’t all that was shimmering in the air as Robert Parrondo, Vice-President, Information Technology, Miami Dade College, stepped to the podium in the role of Master of Ceremony. He greeted everyone for what would be a short program prior to the ribbon cutting and tours of the building.
MDC Homestead Campus President Dr. Oscar Loynaz thanked everyone, citing the architects and builders and many individuals who served in different capacities to make the day possible. “This building represents an entry to everyone who wants to use Miami Dade College to further their education,” was central to his brief remarks.
Although the building was already in progress before the current administration, he expresses appreciation for their thoughts regarding changes and their support throughout the process. The building will be fully open Monday, August 21st.
MDC President Madeline Pumariega was part of the groundbreaking ceremony, and her comments reflected the vision that has been brought about.
“Every campus dreams of a new building; it ushers in a special excitement,” she said.
It will serve as far more than an impressive building. “What will happen here is this is where dream will become a reality. It will stand as a beacon of hope.”
She added the intent of interaction beyond academics. “It will be a place of convening for ideas for the community.”
College, community, business, and political leaders will have a place to come together to discuss and plan the future.
Homestead Mayor Steven D. Losner gave a nod to the sultry conditions.
“This is one of those mornings that is so monumental, words almost fail me and in the heat today, that’s okay.”
He reminded attendees fifty years have passed since the small meeting where it was decided to establish a Homestead Campus.
“This project is the culmination of five decades of commitment by Miami Dade College.”
In his recurring theme of Homestead as a “destination city,” he included the comment of, “Homestead is taking its rightful place as the capital city of Deep South Dade.”
The new facility is another major step achieved as a result of strong partnering.
“There’s no way to underestimate MDC’s commitment to bringing the building about.” he said in conclusion. “I look forward to another five decades of continuing cooperation.”
A tradition at these events is to include the Student Reflection perspective. Jack Taks, President Student Government Association Homestead Campus, is a nineteen-year-old Landscape Architect major who is in the Honors Program.
He spoke of how when he sees any space, he immediately starts to think about what all it could be. Watching “the majestic facility being built” gave a sense of what can be made to happen and the value it will be to students.
“I’ve had the privilege of attending Homestead Campus and it’s been a life changing experience,” he said of his time on campus. “But it is the people of Homestead who breathe life into it; students, staff, and the people who live here.”
Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Malou Harrison has attended ribbon cuttings for other major building renovations over the past two years. She thanked Homestead for conveyance of the land.
“If not for the City we wouldn’t be here today,” she said. “The Homestead Campus is truly a legacy for South Dade.” As a thirty-year resident of the area, she explained her boundary for the term is Cutler Ridge and south.
The multiple major building projects culminating with The Student Success Center have been for the purpose of expanding what the campus offers. She reiterated the goal of providing paths to success that lead to sustainable jobs. “We will be training the employees businesses need.”
The moment had arrived for the ribbon to be cut and the Master of Ceremony led the crowd count of, “Five, four, three, two, one,” to another round of applause. All four levels were open for tours and the conference center with a well-equipped Green Room and caterer’s kitchen will seat a little more than 200 people.
Various degrees and certifications are available in the Miguel B. Fernandez Family School of Global Business, School of Engineering and Technology (EnTec), Eig Watson School of Aviation, Benjamin Leon School of Nursing, School of Education, School of Continuing Education & Professional Development, the Humanities and Social Sciences Department, and the Mathematics and Science Department.
To register or for more information about all MDC campuses and programs of study, visit www.mdc.edu/enroll or call 237-8888.
