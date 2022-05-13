Fans of Chefs on the Run have enjoyed the family restaurant as seen on their website. “Chefs on the Run is the 1st ever Caribbean-American GastroPub serving Chef Jodrick’s award-winning signature modern burgers, authentic Puerto Rican cuisine along with his creative & bold fare.”
Accolades include being invited to the prestigious South Beach Wine and Food Festival, other awards for “Best Burger”, and multiple magazine and on-line write-ups. Most recently, they were featured on the PBS television show, “Check, Please, South Florida!”
This came about because Homestead resident and businessman, Joseph Beckles, and his family discovered the small place not long after the 2011 opening. In a surprise “Father's Day” gesture in 2021 his wife and two daughters nominated him to be a reviewer for the PBS show. After being selected, Beckles chose to represent Chefs on the Run.
As explained on the show’s website, “Check, Please! South Florida is a weekly, half-hour series offering South Florida foodies the chance to dish about their favorite restaurants. Each week, three locals recommend their favorite restaurants. After dining anonymously and separately at each spot, they join host Michelle Bernstein in the WPBT studio to talk about their experiences from service and food to atmosphere and price. In the process, they offer viewers a vibrant picture of both the hot spots and the hidden gems of the South Florida restaurant scene.”
The show with Chef’s on the Run aired May 4, 2022 with them leading off the three restaurants highlighted. Host Michelle Bernstein introduced the reviewers; Beckles, Mercy Betancourt, a retail manager and travel agent, and Mauriette Chayeb, a voice actress.
(The entire episode can be seen at https://www.checkpleasefl.com/episodes/)
The host noted Chefs is a bit out of the way. “Yes,” Beckles agreed, “but if you stop in, you’ll go back again. It’s amazing; a hidden gem.”
Betancourt and Chayeb repeated terms of, “amazing, creative, and delicious.”
Betancourt opted for take-out. “There were a lot of flavors that work,” she said of the Carib Bowl with steak and ate part of the burger that was too large for her son. “It was the best burger I had in a long time.”
Chayeb initially talked about how delicious the Tripleta Sandwich and Parmesan Truffle Fries were among other choices. “I had like twenty things because it was so good,” she said when the host was surprised as she reeled off numerous dishes she ordered.
Yvonne Knowles, Director Homestead Main Street, knew the episode was to be taped, but hadn’t known the date it would be available to viewers. "Chefs on the Run has put Downtown Homestead on the culinary map of South Florida and we couldn't be prouder."
The restaurant is located at 10 E. Mowry Dr, Homestead; https://chefsontheruninhomestead.com/ (305)-245-0085; info@chefsontherun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.