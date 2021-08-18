Apples make family snack time healthy and fun. You're probably at home more often than usual these days, so why not make the most of it? Studies show families that snack together, stick together. When you feed them snacks that have all the right nutrients you set them up for success and better eating habits as they grow.
Apples provide a great source of fiber and nutrients for any growing child, and there are all kinds of snack recipes you can create with them.
The Adventure Horseshoes recipe is super easy and simple to make.
* 2 apples * 2/3 cup of hazelnut spread
* 6-10 tablespoons of rainbow sprinkles
Cut the apples horizontally. Remove the apple core using a round cookie cutter. Slice an edge off of the rings to create a horseshoe shape.
Spread hazelnut butter on top of the horseshoe shape. Top with sprinkles. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.