Notre Dame (8-1) was the better team last Saturday night in its 31-24 win over Miami (8-1).
The Irish rose to No. 3 in the AP poll, and the Hurricanes dropped to No. 5. Canes Corner was at the game and can't deny that Notre Dame both earned and deserved the win.
Notre Dame was dominant on both sides of the ball over the first 40 minutes of the game and took a 24-3 lead three minutes into the second half. The Hurricanes pride themselves on dominating what they refer to as the middle eight, the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. Although the Canes were out of sync early in the game and undoubtedly missing their star wide receiver, Malachi Toney, the Irish only led 10-7 inside the last minute of the first half. An 18-yard touchdown pass from Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr to wide receiver Micah Gilbert with 29 seconds left in the half gave the Irish a 17-3 halftime lead.
Miami received the second-half kickoff but only managed 8 yards on three plays and punted. Notre Dame's Jason Faison took the Canes' Dylan Joyce punt 56 yards to the UM 30. Three plays later, it was Carr to Gilbert again, this time for a 29-yard score and the 24-3 lead one minute and 36 seconds into the second half.
To Miami's credit, down three scores, they battled their way back into the game. They drove 65 yards on 11 plays, and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Darian Mensah to Elijah Lofton made it 24-10. The Irish took the kickoff and only managed 2 yards before punting. Miami drove 52 yards on six plays in 1:58, and a Mensah to wide receiver Cooper Barkate 12-yard TD connection brought the Canes within one score, down only 24-17 with 5:29 left in the third quarter.
Again, the Canes held the Irish to a three-and-out. It was still the third quarter, and Miami was only down one score. They had the ball and momentum ... until they didn't.
After one first down, on first-and-10 from the UM 46, Mensah threw an out pass toward Lofton that was intercepted by defensive back Luke Talich. The hosts went 51 yards on eight plays, and a 1-yard touchdown run by Nolan James Jr. extended the Irish lead to 31-17 with 12:55 left.
Miami was down but not out. Mensah drove Miami 75 yards on seven plays in 3:02, and a Mensah to Barkate 1-yard TD pass brought UM within one score again, 31-24 with 9:53 to go.
Notre Dame tried a 53-yard field goal and missed. Miami had the ball on its 35 with 5:49. It was first-and-10 on the Irish 22 with 4:34. A 4-yard rush and two incompletions made it fourth-and-6 at the 18.
The next play was the one that will be argued about forever. Mensah dropped back, threw a dart into the end zone that Lofton appeared to have caught with the required one foot down in the end zone. As Lofton was heading out of bounds, Talich hammered at the ball in Lofton's grasp, possibly loosening Lofton's grip after he caught the ball with a foot down in the end zone.
The officials ruled that it was not a touchdown but an incomplete pass because the receiver had not completed the process of the catch, and their decision was upheld after an automatic review.
Notre Dame had the ball up 31-24. They gained 19 yards and punted to the UM 13. With 57 seconds left, Miami couldn't get it done.
Notre Dame did not turn the ball over. Miami threw an interception. Mensah was sacked twice. Miami did not sack Carr. It was a tough loss for Miami, but it's in the past.
The Canes have three remaining conference games, all at home. On Saturday, Nov. 14, Duke is in town with a noon kickoff. Virginia Tech visits Nov. 21 and Boston College on Nov. 28. Times of those games have not yet been finalized.
Duke (7-2, 4-2), coached by former UM head coach Manny Diaz, is still in contention for a spot in the ACC championship game.
Coach Cristobal, speaking about the conference competition, had this to say:
"It is playoff football, there are probably eight ACC teams that are in line to win a conference championship. It is one game at a time. Duke has a great defense and they have an offense that is one of the best in the country at points per drive. It is going to be a challenge."
Duke is coming off a 41-3 win over NC State last Saturday. Running back Nate Sheppard ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns against the Wolfpack.
In Cristobal's words, "Nate Sheppard is one of the best players at his position in the country. He is the best one we have seen by far and it starts up front. Their offensive line does a great job and their tight ends do a great job being physical."
The loss at Notre Dame was a wake-up call for Miami. I expect them to come out on Saturday and play as well as they have all year.
It's time to catch up on basketball.
The men are 2-1 and ranked No. 17 in both the AP and ESPN polls. Their only loss was to No. 1 Florida by 10 (77-67) in Tampa. The Canes came home and topped Wagner 83-57 and North Florida 89-51.
There are three upcoming home tilts before Miami heads to Las Vegas for the Players Era 16 Tournament. On Friday, Nov. 13, they host North Alabama at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. vs. Rider and Friday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. against Manhattan.
The women are 3-0 with wins against FAU 75-48, Jacksonville 79-63 and Stetson 79-39. The next visitors are St. Peter's on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., Le Moyne on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. and FIU on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
The Lady Canes will be off to the Bahamas for tournament play against Michigan on Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. and Utah on Nov. 25, also with a 4 p.m. tipoff. The women are much improved and play an up-tempo, exciting brand of basketball.
Volleyball is on a roll. After a slow start to the season, the ladies have an 11-3 record in the extremely competitive ACC. After wins over both Stanford and Cal last weekend, they head out for a five-game road trip.
They will be back home for their final regular-season FREE ADMISSION match on Friday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
That's it for now. Be well, all, and Go Canes!
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