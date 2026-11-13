This year alone, over 300,000 of us have enrolled in VA healthcare.
We've seen the progress that's been made at the VA in all areas, making it more focused on customer service and being more convenient for us, truly making it Veterans First.
They've opened 43 new healthcare clinics across the country, in 25 states and Guam. Ohio led the pack with four new facilities, while Virginia and South Carolina got three each.
The newly signed up veterans completed or scheduled 1.8 million appointments, and 16,000 of those were emergency care visits. Mental health saw 420,000 appointments.
Since the beginning of 2025, they provided over 3 million appointments outside of normal hours, with early morning, evening and weekends made available for veterans' convenience.
They approved and arranged for nearly 60,000 community care appointments.
They've approved the expenditure of $5 billion to improve the healthcare facilities, which includes everything from elevators to electrical systems to the computers that keep track of health records. But healthcare isn't the only area seeing improvements at the VA.
They've cut the time to process disability claims down 46% since 2025, the highest number ever reached. This year alone they processed over 3 million disability compensation claims, a record number.
Over 50,000 homeless veterans found permanent housing since last year. The Getting Veterans Off the Street initiative worked, with every VA healthcare facility hosting events designed to find homeless veterans and offer housing, behavioral health services, VA benefits and healthcare.
To learn more about the VA and what is available to veterans, see choose.va.gov. You'll find information on VA benefits such as education and careers and financial benefits including life insurance and pensions. You can also call 800-698-2411 or see the various methods of making contact at www.va.gov/contact-us. They're open 24 hours.
If you need to find a VA location near you, see www.va.gov/find-locations.
(c) 2026 King Features Synd., Inc.
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