There is a new tool in the toolbox to catch criminals who steal from government agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Justice Department has now started the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP).
The highlight: Instead of waiting years to receive a reward for turning in the thieves and scammers, waiting through the appeals and delays that always occur, whistleblowers can receive an upfront award for their tips.
In other words, the government is asking for our help. And you know they're quite serious because whistleblowers can receive an award of $10,000 to $30,000 for information on certain categories of offenses that lead to criminal charges.
A few items on the list of basic eligibility criteria to receive the award include voluntary participation, information that is truthful and in writing, and tips that lead to criminal charges.
The information needs to concern a long list of government agencies that provide healthcare and benefits, such as the Department of Labor, the Small Business Administration, the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services and, of course, the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Weeks ago the DOJ sent a directive to all fraud division personnel saying they will “zealously prosecute” those who defraud taxpayers and “aggressively target” them. They instructed the fraud division to create a program to “incentivize whistleblowers to bring forward credible information pertaining to fraud.” A mere 19 days later the Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP) was announced.
So, they're quite serious. If you are ever in a position to save the government (and your fellow taxpayers) money by blowing the whistle on those who are scamming, stealing and defrauding all of us, check out the Whistleblower Rewards Program website at www.justice.gov/fraud/whistleblower. Also see america.gov/fraud.
There is another whistleblower awards program as well that might result in a monetary award: the Criminal Division's Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program (www.justice.gov/criminal/criminal-division-corporate-whistleblower-awards-pilot-program).
(c) 2026 King Features Synd., Inc.
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