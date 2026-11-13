Students at South Dade Senior High School are finding success in competitive robotics and esports while developing skills that could help prepare them for careers in technology.
During a recent Pirates Pillage FIRST Robotics competition hosted by South Dade, the school's rookie robotics team won its competition, while the varsity team finished third.
Robotics teacher and coach Shawn Waring said he was pleased with the students' performances as they prepared for the regular competition season.
“We had a good performance and our teams did very well. We also had good alliances with other teams,” Waring said.
“We are preparing for the regular season and I believe we can do well.”
The competition provided an opportunity for both new and experienced team members to put their skills to the test.
Waring also leads a construction program preparing students for competitions involving carpentry, masonry, electrical work and plumbing. The program introduces students to practical skills associated with careers in the construction industry.
Technology education at South Dade extends beyond robotics.
The school's Academy of Information Technology offers students opportunities to study programming, artificial intelligence and other technology-related subjects.
The academy also includes a competitive esports program, where students compete against other schools in popular video games.
According to Mark Godinez, who teaches information technology and programming at South Dade, the school's esports teams are ranked fifth in Super Smash Bros. competition and first in Marvel Rivals.
“The students enjoy coming with kids from other schools and are developing higher level computer skills,” Godinez said.
Students in the academy can also pursue certifications in artificial intelligence and information technology, which may help prepare them for future educational and employment opportunities.
“We are teaching them basic programs, AI ethics and foundations of AI. They are learning to program in JavaScript and Python,” Godinez said.
“We are growing to adapt to students' needs in the community.”
Together, the robotics, construction and information technology programs provide South Dade students with opportunities to explore technical skills while participating in competitions and career-focused education.
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