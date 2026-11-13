South Dade Senior High School is recognizing two of its own graduates for their dedication to education and the students they serve.
Robby Cox was selected as Teacher of the Year by his colleagues, while Andrea Bueno earned Rookie Teacher of the Year honors. Both educators attended South Dade before returning to the school as teachers.
Cox teaches agriculture and sponsors the school's Future Farmers of America program. His students gain hands-on experience through the school's working farm, where they are growing onions, tomatoes, sunflowers, strawberries and other crops.
The agricultural program gives students an opportunity to learn beyond the traditional classroom setting while developing practical skills and preparing for activities associated with Future Farmers of America.
Cox said he appreciates the opportunity to teach at the school he once attended.
“I love teaching and I love the people of South Dade. I am honored to have been voted as teacher of the year,” said Cox.
Agriculture students are continuing to develop the school's farming activities while preparing for upcoming Future Farmers of America events.
They also participated in South Dade High's recent Halloween celebration, bringing a tractor to the event and distributing candy to children from the community.
The celebration brought together students from several school clubs and academic programs, allowing them to interact with younger children and families while representing their organizations.
Bueno, who teaches business and media, was recognized as the school's Rookie Teacher of the Year.
Like Cox, Bueno is a graduate of South Dade Senior High School and has returned to contribute to the school community.
She also participated in the Halloween celebration, joining fellow educators and students in welcoming local families.
“I love being here and the people here are really wonderful,” Bueno said.
The recognition of Cox and Bueno highlights the continued involvement of South Dade graduates in their former school and the contributions they are making to the next generation of students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.