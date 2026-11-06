David and Libby Torbert of Torbert Farms in Miami-Dade County have been named the 2026 Florida Farm Bureau Achievement in Agriculture Award winners.
The couple was recognized Oct. 28 during the organization's 85th State Annual Meeting in Daytona Beach. The award honors their farm management, business growth and leadership within the agricultural community.
The Torberts operate a large-scale vegetable farm supplying major grocery chains and meal-kit services across the eastern United States. Their operation incorporates GPS technology, crop rotation and the H-2A guest worker program to improve agricultural efficiency and support soil health.
David Torbert serves as president of Dade County Farm Bureau and regularly hosts farm tours for elected officials and community leaders. Libby, a former early childhood educator, supports the family operation and advocates for agriculture while the couple raises their three children.
“David and I feel honored to be recognized with the Young Farmers & Ranchers Achievement in Agriculture award,” Libby Torbert said.
As the statewide winners, the Torberts received a $45,000 cash prize from Florida Farm Bureau Insurance Companies, an additional $500 award and an expense-paid trip to the 2027 American Farm Bureau Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
They will represent Florida in the national Young Farmers & Ranchers competition in January.
Their recognition highlights the importance of South Dade agriculture and the families contributing to the region's farming industry.
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