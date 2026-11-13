Homestead-Miami Speedway welcomed NASCAR's championship weekend back to South Florida Nov. 6–8, bringing three days of racing, entertainment and celebration to a community that has long played an important role in the sport's history.
For the first time since 2019, NASCAR's three national series returned to Homestead to decide their season championships. The weekend culminated in a sold-out NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, with fans gathering to experience much more than the competition on the track.
Visitors arriving at the speedway were greeted by a noticeably different facility. Improvements included new entrance gates, an expanded Fan Zone, renovated hospitality areas and a colorful mural by internationally recognized artist Romero Britto on the speedway's eight-story tower.
The changes gave the venue a fresh appearance while maintaining the South Florida character that has made Homestead-Miami Speedway a favorite destination for racing fans and drivers.
Throughout the weekend, fans explored merchandise displays, interactive attractions and opportunities to meet drivers. The expanded Fan Zone offered additional space for entertainment and activities, contributing to a festival atmosphere surrounding the championship events.
Sunday's festivities included a pre-race concert by Miami native Jason Derulo, whose performance brought a hometown connection to one of NASCAR's biggest days of the year.
The entertainment continued with an aviation demonstration featuring military personnel and aircraft from Homestead Air Reserve Base and the U.S. Army.
Four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Air Force Reserve's 482nd Fighter Wing performed a flyover, while a CH-47 Chinook helicopter delivered a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport to serve as the race's official pace car.
Additional flyovers featuring Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters provided another memorable moment before the drivers took to the track.
The military demonstration carried particular significance in Homestead, where the air reserve base remains an important part of the community.
The weekend also showcased the extensive improvements made to the speedway in preparation for the championships. Renovated suites, expanded fan areas and refreshed facilities helped welcome spectators returning to the track as well as those experiencing NASCAR in Homestead for the first time.
On the track, NASCAR crowned champions across all three national series, bringing an exciting conclusion to championship weekend. For complete race results, championship highlights and driver reactions, see Hugh Hudson’s coverage, “Champions Crowned in Homestead.”
Beyond the results, the return of championship weekend placed Homestead in the national spotlight and brought a major sporting event back to South Miami-Dade.
The celebration also served as a reminder of the speedway's connection to the region. From its longtime role in NASCAR's championship history to the involvement of local businesses, military personnel and racing fans, the facility continues to be an important part of South Dade's identity.
The excitement will continue next year. NASCAR Championship Weekend is scheduled to return to Homestead-Miami Speedway Nov. 12–14, 2027, giving fans another opportunity to experience the sport's biggest weekend in South Florida.
For Homestead, the 2026 championship was more than a weekend of racing. It was an opportunity to welcome visitors, celebrate the community and demonstrate why the speedway remains one of South Dade's most recognizable destinations.
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