Homestead City Council recently approved several resolutions involving new residential developments, commercial construction, infrastructure improvements and city services.
Among the actions was a resolution supporting the creation of the Portobello Estates multipurpose maintenance special taxing district, encompassing approximately 9.18 acres.
The proposed district would serve the approved Portobello Estates residential development, which consists of 54 single-family homes.
The applicant, TPG, requested the city's support before seeking approval from the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners.
The special taxing district would provide for the maintenance and repair of common areas and facilities within the development, including roadways, landscaping, street lighting, entrance features and recreational amenities.
The council also supported the proposed Redland Assemblage Community Development District, associated with approximately 62.35 acres approved for the future development of 119 single-family homes.
Lennar Homes Inc., on behalf of the property owners, requested the city's support for the district, which would help finance, construct and maintain infrastructure serving the development.
Potential improvements include water and sewer facilities, stormwater management systems, roadways, parks, open spaces and landscaping.
Both proposed districts remain subject to consideration by Miami-Dade County.
In other development matters, the council granted site plan approval for an 84,694-square-foot warehouse building on a 4.26-acre parcel within the eastern portion of the Homestead Park of Commerce, north of Southwest 336th Street.
The council also granted final plat approval for the 119-home residential development south of Southwest 296th Street, associated with the proposed Redland Assemblage district.
Another resolution approved a proposed residential subdivision by D.R. Horton consisting of 74 single-family homes on approximately 37 acres at the northwest corner of Southwest 304th Street.
Beyond residential and commercial development, council members approved the final landscape design for the city's Urban Forest Reforestation Project.
Homestead received a $755,667.78 grant through the U.S. Forest Service's Urban and Community Forestry Inflation Reduction Act Grant Program to support the project.
The plans include 294 trees and palms, most with 4-inch trunk calipers, along with native shrubs and ground cover intended to expand the city's tree canopy and improve landscaping.
In July 2025, the city awarded KCI Technologies Inc. a $161,941 contract to prepare the landscape designs.
KCI presented the plans to council members in September 2026 and subsequently incorporated recommended modifications. The latest council action approves the final design.
The council also authorized the use of competitively bid government contracts for information technology hardware, software, maintenance and related services in an amount not to exceed $5,668,842.
The authorization covers planned fiscal 2027 technology purchases, including expenditures exceeding the city manager's $100,000 purchasing authority.
Together, the actions address continued residential and commercial development, infrastructure needs and improvements to city operations.
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