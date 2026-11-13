The Homestead Senior High School veterinary program has received a $250,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant that will be used to teach young children about animals and to develop the program.
Homestead High has a VKP program that serves young children with disabilities, and the veterinary students will introduce various animals to them. The grant will also allow exceptional student education students to work with the veterinary assistant program.
The school's Veterinary Science Magnet, known as Operation P.A.W.S., provides students with opportunities to explore careers in veterinary medicine through classroom instruction and hands-on learning.
According to the school's website, the program includes a veterinary medical lab and an on-campus dog park designed to help students develop practical experience in animal care and training.
The South Dade News Leader previously reported on the program in 2023, highlighting how students learn animal grooming, veterinary clinic operations, surgical techniques and the identification of abnormal behavior in animals.
The latest grant will help expand those educational opportunities.
Students in the veterinary assistant program also raised money through grant writing to purchase four goats. The program now has two baby goats, two adult goats, a pig and chickens, according to Homestead High Principal Samuel Louis.
“The students in our Future Farmers of America raised money for these goats. They are continuing to grow the program, and we are building a farm,” said Louis.
“We will display our animals at the Miami Youth Fair.”
The program's growth comes alongside recognition for its educators and school leadership.
Veterinary teacher Johnson King received a $1,000 honorarium from the Center for Black Innovation.
“She stood out among many nominees as a teacher who goes above and beyond for students,” said Louis.
King was also named Rookie Teacher of the Year at Homestead Senior High School.
Louis received Principal of the Year honors for the Homestead Feeder Pattern.
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