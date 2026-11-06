“Hi, my name is Simba. I am a snuggly little guy who loves lots of pets! I also enjoy going for walks and do well on the leash. I'm looking for a new family because my elderly owner could no longer take care of me. Will you be my family? Adopt me!”
Adoption inquiries can be made by visiting the Paws4You Pet Rescue website at https://paws4you.org/adopt or by calling 305-253-1092 to make an appointment.
Want to get involved? Paws4You Pet Rescue welcomes help as a foster, volunteer, adopter or donor.
To sponsor this section, please email Info@newsleadersouthdade.com. To submit your rescued animal to be featured, please email Cameron@newsleadersouthdade.com.
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