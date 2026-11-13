South Florida's heat, humidity and heavy rain can create problems inside a home long before anyone notices visible damage.
James Lin, manager of Miami House Cleaning, shares practical steps to help residents manage moisture, clean safely and protect household items.
Q: How can residents control indoor humidity?
A: Start by measuring it with a humidity meter. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends keeping relative humidity below 60%, ideally between 30% and 50%. Use kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans, address leaks quickly, keep air-conditioning drain lines clear and consider a dehumidifier in persistently damp areas. Watch for condensation on windows, walls and pipes.
Q: What should homeowners do when they find small patches of mold or mildew?
A: First, find and correct the moisture source. Small affected areas — generally less than about 10 square feet — can often be cleaned with detergent and water, followed by thorough drying, according to EPA guidance. Wear gloves and protect yourself from exposure. Larger areas, extensive water damage or recurring growth may require a qualified remediation professional. Never mix bleach with ammonia-based cleaners.
Q: Can household cleaning reduce allergens?
A: Cleaning is not a treatment for allergies, but removing dust and debris can improve a home's conditions. Use a HEPA-rated vacuum where appropriate, wipe surfaces with a damp cloth and wash bedding regularly. Replace or clean air-conditioning filters according to the manufacturer's instructions and the home's conditions rather than assuming one schedule fits every system.
Q: How can families keep pets away from cleaning hazards?
A: Read product labels, store supplies securely and keep animals away from treated areas until surfaces are dry and the space has aired out. Use products only as directed. Strong fragrances and aerosols may be especially troublesome around sensitive pets, including birds.
Q: What should households do before and after a storm?
A: Clear gutters and drainage areas, move stored items away from places that could flood and photograph important belongings for insurance records. After water enters a building, document the damage and contact the insurer before discarding materials when possible. Dry wet surfaces and materials promptly: EPA guidance says moisture remaining for 24 to 48 hours can allow mold to begin growing.
These suggestions are general maintenance information. Significant water damage and persistent mold should be assessed by qualified professionals.
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