Homestead's Swamp Donkey Drill Team is heading to the state finals after a successful competition season that included a first-place finish and a Sportsmanship Award.
The team completed three qualifying competitions in Arcadia, Jacksonville and Ocala, earning top honors in its primary division. The state finals will take place Nov. 21–22 in Okeechobee.
Equestrian drill competitions require riders and their horses to perform coordinated maneuvers with precision, timing and accuracy. The routines resemble synchronized swimming, except the participants must work together while mounted on horses.
At the Ocala competition, the Swamp Donkeys placed first in the compulsory division, which requires six riders to perform a predetermined 10-minute routine from memory. The team finished ahead of several experienced competitors, including adult teams.
The Swamp Donkeys also received the Sportsmanship Award, selected by fellow competition participants. The team shared baskets of fresh avocados, limes, cilantro, tomatoes and chips with other competitors, offering a taste of South Dade hospitality.
The team has competed for five years, bringing together youth and adult riders who share a passion for horsemanship and teamwork.
“Practice, practice, practice,” said coach Sarah Rotella, a former Homestead Rodeo Association queen who now serves as the association's secretary.
Rotella and her fellow riders are preparing for their final competition of the season, with hopes of bringing another championship honor home to Homestead.
The team welcomes new participants interested in improving their riding skills and joining the group.
For information about the Swamp Donkeys, contact Rotella at 305-929-3575.
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