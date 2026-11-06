The engines are roaring back to Homestead!
NASCAR Championship Weekend returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway November 6–8, 2026, bringing one of motorsports' most anticipated events back to South Dade for the first time since 2019.
The three-day event will feature championship races across NASCAR's three national series, welcoming drivers, racing teams, and fans from across the country to compete for the sport's biggest titles.
Beyond the excitement on the track, the championship weekend represents a significant opportunity for South Dade's economy. Hotels, restaurants, retailers, and local attractions stand to benefit as visitors explore the communities surrounding the speedway, including Homestead, Florida City, and neighboring areas.
For the South Dade Chamber of Commerce, events of this magnitude highlight the importance of supporting local businesses and showcasing everything our region has to offer. From family-owned restaurants and unique shopping destinations to cultural attractions and outdoor experiences, South Dade has much to share with visitors.
As South Dade prepares to welcome racing fans, the Chamber encourages residents and visitors alike to support local businesses and experience the hospitality that makes our community so special.
The championship may be decided on the track, but the opportunity extends throughout South Dade.
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