Miami Southridge Senior High School continued its winning streak with a narrow 35-34 victory over Dillard High School on Friday, Oct. 23.
The one-point win gave the Spartans their fourth consecutive victory after earlier wins against South Dade, Everglades and Miami Norland.
Southridge entered October with a losing record but has gained momentum in the final stretch of the regular season. The Spartans defeated South Dade 23-22 on Oct. 1, shut out Everglades 45-0 on Oct. 9 and defeated Norland 38-10 on Oct. 15.
The win over Dillard improved Southridge's record to 5-4, according to MaxPreps and Florida High School Football.
The Spartans are scheduled to face Miami Jackson on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
With the regular season nearing its conclusion, Southridge will look to continue the progress it has made throughout October.
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