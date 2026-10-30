South Dade Senior High School suffered a 42-13 loss to Miami Palmetto on Thursday, Oct. 22, in a Class 6A district football matchup.
The Buccaneers entered the game looking to rebound from a 30-16 loss to Miami Northwestern the previous week.
South Dade has experienced an up-and-down season, recording victories over Homestead, Coral Gables and Southwest Miami while facing difficult competition throughout its schedule.
Among the Buccaneers' strongest performances were a 48-0 victory over Homestead on Sept. 10, a 44-20 win against Coral Gables on Sept. 25 and a 58-0 shutout of Southwest Miami on Oct. 9.
The loss to Palmetto left South Dade with a 3-6 record, according to MaxPreps.
The Buccaneers are scheduled to host American High School on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
The upcoming matchup gives South Dade another opportunity to finish its regular-season schedule on a positive note following two consecutive losses.
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