Inter Miami CF suffered a 2-0 defeat against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.
The Red Bulls took an early lead in the seventh minute when Miami midfielder Casemiro accidentally redirected the ball into his own net.
Despite controlling more than 60% of possession, Miami struggled to convert its opportunities. Lionel Messi entered the match in the 56th minute, replacing Riquelme Fillipi, as the team searched for an equalizer.
Miami came close in the 84th minute when Telasco Segovia struck the crossbar following an attempt by Santiago Morales.
New York sealed the victory in stoppage time when Emil Forsberg scored in the 91st minute.
The defeat ended Miami's three-game winning streak and left the club with 55 points through 31 matches.
Inter Miami will travel to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Revolution on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m., as the MLS regular season enters its final stretch.
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