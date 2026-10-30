Homestead Senior High School continued its late-season improvement with a 24-0 victory over Miami Edison on Friday, Oct. 23.
The shutout followed the Broncos' 24-13 victory against G. Holmes Braddock on Oct. 15, giving Homestead consecutive wins after a difficult stretch earlier in the season.
The Broncos have faced several challenging opponents this year, including Columbus, Southridge, South Dade and Miami Palmetto.
Their recent victories have provided a positive development heading into the final portion of the schedule.
Homestead's win over Edison also marked an improvement defensively from its previous game, as the Broncos held their opponent scoreless.
The team is scheduled to face Archbishop Carroll on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.
For Homestead, the closing weeks of the season offer an opportunity to build on the momentum established by the team's two most recent victories.
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