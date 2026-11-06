James Delma Rhodes, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and proud United States Army veteran, passed away surrounded by the love and memories of a life well lived.
Born on November 25, 1944, in Homestead, Jimmy lived a life marked by courage, dedication, and a deep love for his family and country.
Jimmy proudly served his country in the United States Army as a combat helicopter pilot in Vietnam, a role that reflected his bravery, strength, and commitment to serving others. His military service was a source of pride and an important part of his life's story.
An avid outdoorsman, Jimmy found great joy in fishing and hunting. Whether spending a day fishing on the water or enjoying hunting in the Everglades, he appreciated life's simple pleasures and the freedom of the great outdoors.
Above all, Jimmy was a devoted family man. He shared 56 years of marriage with his wife, JoAnn Rhodes. Together, they built a lifetime of memories and a family that will forever carry his love and legacy.
Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife, JoAnn Rhodes; his three children, Tracy Cash, Jodi Rhodes, and Jamie (John) Babun; and his four cherished grandchildren, Julia Babun, JJ Babun, Taylor Rhodes, and Dylan Cash.
Jimmy will be remembered for his service to his country, his love of the outdoors, and the special place he held in the hearts of his family. His legacy lives on through the people he loved, the memories they shared, and the generations that follow.
Though he may no longer walk beside us, his love, strength, and spirit will remain in our hearts forever.
The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 6, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn, 27100 Old Dixie Hwy., Naranja. The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Vietnam Helicopter Pilot Association Scholarship Fund by phone at 800-505-8472 or by mail to 1601 Lamar Blvd., Suite 117, Arlington, TX 76011, or by check made payable to Homestead-Madison Scholarship Fund (407-277-0111) and mailed to Homestead-Madison Reunion, P.O. Box 12011, Clermont, FL 34712.