Susan J. Rubio Rivera, a longtime South Dade community advocate and founder of MUJER, Inc., was honored with the City National Bank UM Hometown Hero Award during halftime of the University of Miami Hurricanes' football game against Florida State on Oct. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium.
The recognition celebrates individuals whose dedication to service, leadership and compassion has made a lasting difference in their communities.
For Rubio Rivera, the honor represents another milestone in a remarkable journey from migrant farmworker to nationally recognized community advocate.
A third-generation migrant farmworker with deep connections to South Miami-Dade, Rubio Rivera understands firsthand the challenges facing agricultural families and underserved populations. Her early experiences helped shape a lifelong commitment to improving access to essential resources and creating opportunities for individuals who often struggle to have their voices heard.
With a master's degree in social work administration, she pursued a career focused on advocacy and community empowerment. In 1994, she founded MUJER, Inc., establishing what would become an important resource for survivors of domestic and sexual violence throughout South Florida.
While her leadership at MUJER remains a significant part of her legacy, Rubio Rivera's contributions extend beyond the organization she established.
Throughout her career, she has worked to strengthen community partnerships, increase awareness of violence prevention and improve access to culturally appropriate services. Her approach to advocacy reflects an understanding of the challenges faced by families navigating financial hardship, language barriers and limited access to assistance.
Her dedication has also earned recognition on the national stage.
In 2020, Rubio Rivera received the National Sexual Violence Resource Center's Visionary Voice Award, recognizing her longstanding contributions to supporting survivors and advancing sexual violence prevention. She has also been recognized by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation for her efforts to address health disparities and improve opportunities for underserved communities.
Beyond her nonprofit work, Rubio Rivera has contributed to broader community development efforts, including serving in a leadership capacity with Rural Neighborhoods, an organization dedicated to improving housing and opportunities for working families.
Her years of service were celebrated before thousands of football fans during the Hurricanes' October matchup, bringing recognition to a career largely dedicated to helping others outside the public spotlight.
Eddie Dominguez, managing senior vice president and chief community and internal communications officer at City National Bank, praised her selection following the ceremony.
"Susan is more than deserving and it is our pleasure to recognize her and the work MUJER does," Dominguez wrote in correspondence regarding the award.
For South Dade, Rubio Rivera's recognition highlights the contributions of a community leader whose roots remain closely connected to the agricultural neighborhoods and working families that helped shape the region.
Her journey from migrant farmworker to nationally recognized advocate demonstrates the lasting impact of perseverance, compassion and a lifetime dedicated to strengthening the community she calls home.
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