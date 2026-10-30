As Success Academy Charter Schools prepares to establish its first elementary school in Homestead, the organization is looking beyond opening classrooms, with plans to provide local children with a strong academic foundation, opportunities for personal growth and access to educational resources at no cost to families.
Scheduled to open for the 2027–2028 academic year, Success Academy Homestead Elementary School will operate at 2351 SE 12th Avenue, sharing the Homestead Senior High School campus. The school will initially welcome kindergarten and first-grade students, with plans to expand by one grade level each year.
The Homestead location is among five elementary schools Success Academy plans to open throughout Miami-Dade County, marking the New York-based charter school network's first expansion outside its home state.
Community introductions have already begun. On October 15, the Mexican American Council (MAC), led by President and CEO Edward C. Garza, hosted a Community Welcome and Leadership Luncheon at its Parent Resource Center in Homestead, bringing together incoming Success Academy leadership and representatives from across South Dade.
Among those identified in connection with the gathering were Florida City Mayor Charlotte Thompson, Mia DeVane and Dade County Farm Bureau Executive Director Jocelyn Guilfoyle, along with representatives from education, law enforcement, business, and other community organizations.
The gathering reflected the importance of establishing relationships with the organizations and individuals already serving South Dade families, particularly those with longstanding connections to the region's agricultural communities.
For Success Academy, those relationships will become increasingly important as the organization prepares to introduce its educational model to Homestead.
Founded in New York City in 2006, Success Academy has developed an approach centered on academic achievement, early literacy, mathematics, and student engagement. Its philosophy emphasizes providing children with challenging instruction while encouraging them to explore their interests and develop confidence in their abilities.
The organization plans to incorporate small-group instruction and guided reading into its curriculum, giving teachers opportunities to identify individual learning needs and provide additional support.
Students will also participate in visual arts, music, athletics and recreational activities. After-school programs are expected to offer further opportunities for enrichment, helping children build friendships, discover new interests and develop skills extending beyond traditional classroom instruction.
One of the school's most notable commitments is its effort to reduce the financial burden associated with educational opportunities.
As a tuition-free public charter school, Success Academy plans to provide students with school supplies, books, iPads, athletic equipment, musical instruments, an initial uniform set and after-school programming without additional charges to families.
The organization also plans to provide support for English language learners and students requiring special education services, recognizing that children enter classrooms with different strengths, challenges, and educational needs.
Although the school will share facilities with Homestead Senior High School, Success Academy intends to establish designated entrances, hallways and classrooms for its younger students. The arrangement will also allow access to existing recreational and educational facilities, including gymnasiums, auditoriums and outdoor spaces.
Family involvement is another central component of the organization's educational approach. Through regular communication, school activities and opportunities for parental participation, Success Academy hopes to build relationships that encourage families to take an active role in their children's academic development.
For a growing community such as Homestead, additional educational opportunities may provide parents with greater flexibility when choosing the learning environment they believe best suits their children.
The school's arrival also creates opportunities to build connections with established South Dade institutions, including the Mexican American Council, which has spent decades supporting students and farmworker families through educational and cultural programs; South Dade Technical College, which provides adult education, career training and workforce development; and South Florida Barber Schools, which offers specialized training in barbering and cosmetology.
Together, these institutions reflect the different ways education and practical skills development can help residents pursue greater opportunities for themselves and their families.
These community connections have the potential to help incoming educational institutions better understand the families they intend to serve and the challenges that can affect a child's ability to succeed.
Applications for the 2027–2028 school year are currently open for incoming kindergarten and first-grade students. Admission will be determined through a randomized lottery scheduled for January 12, 2027. Children entering kindergarten must be five years old by September 1, 2027.
As Success Academy continues preparing for its Homestead opening, its success will ultimately depend on the educational experiences and opportunities it provides to the children and families who become part of its school community.
For South Dade, the addition represents another investment in the region's future, one that begins with the youngest students and the belief that access to education can open doors for generations to come.
Families interested in enrollment, school tours and additional information can call (786) 673-0380 or visit successacademies.org/florida.
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