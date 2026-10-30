She has faced brain tumors and undergone multiple brain surgeries and 16 months of chemotherapy. Isabella is a resilient young woman and responded by creating a nonprofit organization called We Are the Fight that will raise money and support to help children who are being treated for pediatric cancer and brain tumors. Isabella lives in Homestead.
According to her mother, Autumn Triguero, Isabella was diagnosed at age 6 with a rare, low-grade brain tumor known as a pilocytic astrocytoma.
Her journey has included multiple brain surgeries, laser ablation and 16 months of chemotherapy, followed by the discovery of a second brain tumor that required further surgery.
"Created from lived experience, We Are the Fight exists to make the childhood cancer and brain tumor journey a little easier, a little brighter, and a lot less lonely. We provide support, comfort, resources, experiences, and connection to children and families throughout treatment, because no child should have to fight alone," said Autumn Triguero, Isabella's mother.
The organization is newly incorporated, according to the family, and Isabella has several goals to help children and young people who are fighting cancer.
As someone who found herself facing tough treatment, she knows what it means to come to a hospital without the right toothbrush, important creams and other items that make life easier when facing cancer treatment. She wants to help provide packages of necessary items for children who are in care units, and they will be known as Ready to Fight Care Packages.
"We did not know what we needed before going to the hospital but now we do and we can help children who are facing the same issues," said her mother, Autumn Triguero.
The organization's Ready to Fight Care Packages are thoughtfully created with items specifically chosen to provide comfort to children during chemotherapy, infusions, hospital stays and other cancer or brain tumor treatments.
"We are working with product manufacturers to identify and source items that can make treatment days a little easier and more comfortable. We're always open to recommendations for products families have found helpful and gratefully welcome product and supply donations from businesses and community partners who would like to help us fill these bags," said Autumn.
Having some fun before facing major surgery or treatment helps young people face upcoming adversity. Isabella wants to arrange opportunities for children facing cancer to be able to visit amusement parks or other fun places before undergoing chemotherapy.
The Good Days Project focuses on giving kids with pediatric cancer and brain tumors something wonderful to look forward to beyond appointments, treatments and hospital stays. The organization is building partnerships with local attractions, entertainment venues, sports teams, restaurants and businesses to provide special experiences and opportunities for children and their families to simply enjoy a good day together, according to Autumn.
And she wants to provide fun for children in cancer centers. She hopes to bring ice cream, pizza and other treats to children. A serious dancer, she wants to bring dance instructors to teach dance classes to the children.
Party in the House hopes to bring the fun to kids who can't always go out and find it. The organization is working to bring local businesses and organizations directly into local hospitals to host pizza and ice cream parties, interactive classes, creative activities, entertainment and other special experiences.
"When treatment or medical restrictions keep kids from enjoying the things they love in the community, our goal is to bring those experiences to them. We welcome local businesses with a fun idea, experience, or service to reach out and help us bring the party inside," said Autumn.
Isabella has received approval to participate in a major fundraising program known as Give Miami Day, according to her family. The event is hosted by The Miami Foundation and brings thousands of people online on November 19 to support nonprofit organizations.
Her cousin, Aiden Pryor, is helping her with oversight, management and raising funds.
A young woman of resilience, Isabella is a top student and leader at South Dade Senior High. She is a president of the dance magnet and is taking many Advanced Placement and honors classes. She hopes to attend a top university after high school.
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