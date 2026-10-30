With the November 3 general election approaching, early voting is entering its final days across Miami-Dade County as residents prepare to make decisions that will shape leadership at the federal, state and local levels.
A total of 332,861 ballots had been cast in Miami-Dade County as of the evening of Tuesday, October 27, according to turnout figures compiled from county election data. That represents approximately 25.35% of the county's registered voters, with 185,352 ballots submitted during in-person early voting and another 147,509 returned by mail.
The figures reflect participation ahead of Election Day, although they do not indicate which candidates voters have supported or predict the outcome of any contest.
For South Dade residents, this year's election includes decisions that extend beyond national politics. Races for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and the Florida Legislature appear alongside other statewide offices, judicial retention questions and local contests, depending on each voter's address.
Municipal elections are also taking place in communities including Cutler Bay and Palmetto Bay, adding another layer of local decision-making to an already extensive ballot.
Issues facing South Dade, including housing affordability, education, transportation, development and the future of public services, remain important areas of consideration as residents evaluate candidates and proposed changes to government policy.
Early voting in Miami-Dade began October 19 and continues through Sunday, November 1. The county has designated 28 locations for the general election, including facilities serving Homestead and other southern Miami-Dade communities.
Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia has emphasized the importance of voter preparation as the county approaches the general election.
"Every election is an opportunity for your voice to be heard, and we want to make sure every Miami-Dade voter has the information needed to participate," Garcia said in a September announcement.
The county has also made official sample ballots available ahead of Election Day. Because congressional, legislative, municipal and other district boundaries vary, not every resident will see the same combination of candidates and questions.
As voting continues, countywide participation figures will change. Early turnout totals offer a picture of how many residents have already participated, but they cannot establish final turnout or election results.
The final days of the election will bring continued attention to contests affecting both the state and South Florida communities.
For South Dade, the decisions made in November will help determine who represents the region and how public priorities are addressed in the years ahead.
Official election information is available through the Miami-Dade County Office of the Supervisor of Elections at www.votemiamidade.gov.
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