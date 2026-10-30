Miami Dade College's Homestead Campus is looking toward the future of South Dade's workforce following a $75,000 investment from Amazon aimed at expanding opportunities for students pursuing careers in aviation and aerospace.
The contribution, directed toward MDC's Eig-Watson School of Aviation, comes as the college continues strengthening its educational programs and partnerships to better prepare local students for careers in growing industries.
During an October 26 interview with the South Dade News Leader, Dr. Beverly Moore-Garcia, President of MDC's Homestead Campus, discussed the importance of exposing students to career opportunities earlier in their education while ensuring that residents of South Dade have access to the training necessary to pursue them.
For Moore-Garcia, the investment represents more than financial assistance. It is also an opportunity to build stronger connections between education, workforce development and the surrounding community.
The $75,000 contribution will support additional scholarships for aviation students, helping those pursuing careers as pilots, air traffic controllers, aviation technicians and other professionals in the aviation and aerospace industries.
The funding is part of Amazon's broader $1 million commitment to 13 organizations serving South Dade, an initiative announced in conjunction with The Miami Foundation's examination of regional funding needs.
At the same time, MDC recently celebrated another significant fundraising milestone, raising more than $1 million through its annual I AM MDC campaign. Approximately 2,000 individual gifts contributed to scholarships, academic programs and student support services throughout the college.
Those contributions help students overcome financial barriers that can otherwise interrupt their education. Beyond tuition assistance, MDC provides resources such as emergency financial aid, transportation assistance, food pantry access and professional clothing for students preparing to enter the workforce.
At the Homestead Campus, Moore-Garcia emphasized the importance of hands-on learning and introducing younger students to opportunities they may not have previously considered.
Among the areas discussed were unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones, and the opportunities these technologies can create in aviation, entrepreneurship and other industries.
The campus has already made progress in introducing aviation education to local high school students. Earlier this year, MDC celebrated the completion of its inaugural Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Dual Enrollment Cohort, which included students from Homestead Senior High School and South Dade Senior High School.
The program provides college-level instruction through a 16-credit certificate aligned with Federal Aviation Administration standards for commercial drone operations. Students receive practical aviation training while earning college credits that can contribute toward future educational and career opportunities.
Of the 15 students enrolled in the inaugural cohort, 12 completed the program, providing an early example of how partnerships between the college and local schools can introduce students to specialized career fields before graduation.
During the interview, Moore-Garcia also discussed the importance of building lasting interest among students rather than waiting until they reach adulthood to introduce them to career options.
Her vision includes continued educational outreach, experiential learning opportunities and stronger pathways connecting high school students with college programs and potential employment.
The conversation also highlighted the region's broader workforce needs, particularly in aviation, aerospace and nursing. As these industries continue to offer career opportunities, preparing local residents to participate in that growth remains an important priority.
For South Dade families, access to those opportunities close to home can make a meaningful difference. Students who might otherwise overlook certain professions can explore them earlier, develop practical skills and begin making informed decisions about their futures.
Moore-Garcia expressed an interest in seeing student participation and awareness continue to grow over the coming year, with an emphasis on developing opportunities that provide lasting benefits to the community.
MDC's Eig-Watson School of Aviation already offers educational pathways in aviation administration, professional pilot technology and aviation maintenance, giving students several ways to enter the industry.
The college's broader mission also includes preparing students for employment while encouraging them to explore entrepreneurship and opportunities to build careers of their own.
For Homestead and neighboring communities, the significance of the Amazon investment extends beyond its dollar amount. It reflects a continuing effort to ensure that educational opportunities and workforce preparation keep pace with the needs of a growing region.
As MDC continues developing its programs and community partnerships, the focus remains on connecting students with the resources, training and experience necessary to pursue meaningful careers without having to look beyond South Dade for their first opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.