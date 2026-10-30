The Homestead Council is discussing several new ordinances that will affect development in the city.
The Council is considering approving the rezoning of an approximately 2.69-acre parcel of land from a general use zoning district to a one-family zoning district for the property located north of Southeast 8th Street. The request has been made by Elite Construction and Development. The rezoning involves about 117,176 square feet of land.
According to the city's meeting agenda, the property is located north of Southeast 8th Street, east of the C-103 Canal and south of Southwest 307th Street. The requested zoning change would move the property from the General (G) district to the One Family (R-1) district.
A related ordinance would amend the city's Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map for the same property. Elite Construction and Development is requesting that the approximately 2.69-acre parcel be changed from Institutional Use to Low Residential Use.
The land-use amendment and rezoning request are separate matters. Both concern the same property and would change the development regulations applicable to the site if approved.
The Council is discussing an ordinance amending the city code to update the parking area development and wall height standards to provide for administrative site plan review to clarify the ownership and location criteria for off-street parking within the P parking district.
The proposed changes involve Chapter 30 of the city's zoning code. They would update standards for parking areas and walls, establish provisions for administrative review of parking site plans and clarify requirements concerning the location and ownership of parking areas serving nearby properties.
The amendments would affect the regulations governing properties designated for parking rather than changing the zoning of one specific parcel.
The proposals are listed in the city's October 28 Planning Commission agenda. The rezoning, land-use map amendment and parking regulations remain subject to the applicable review and approval process. The published agenda does not establish that the ordinances have received final approval.
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