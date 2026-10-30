Homestead residents may see more single-family homes.
The Council is discussing a resolution for the expansion of the Homestead 50 Community Development District (CDD) encompassing about 61 acres.
TPG AG EHC III MULTI STATE 5 has requested favorable support by the City Council of this application before the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, necessary to expand the established "Homestead 50 Community Development District." The purpose of expanding the CDD is to include the Portobello Estates development that includes fifty-four single-family residential units on an approximately 9.21-acre parcel.
The primary purpose of the CDD expansion is to provide a reasonable alternative to the financing, construction, delivery, and long-term operation and management of basic infrastructure for the development.
Improvements may include, but are not limited to, a surface water management system, water and sewer facilities, roadway improvements, parks, open spaces and right-of-way landscaping, and other infrastructure and facilities.
The Council is discussing an ordinance amending the master development plan for the Homestead Park of Commerce to amend the general architectural controls. The applicant, HDDC, LLC, has requested a modification to the previously approved "Master Development Plan for Homestead Park of Commerce" (HPOC Master Plan), which was last amended with a previous ordinance.
The proposed text amendment modifies language governing general architectural controls and building setbacks for an approximately 4.26-acre parcel of land located within the Homestead Park of Commerce (HPOC) for the development of a warehouse building along SW 336th Street.
The Council is discussing a resolution expressing support for the Redlands Assemblage Community Development District. It will encompass about 62 acres.
Lennar Homes, Inc., on behalf of BAAAMA, LLC and Penco III, has requested favorable support of this application by the City Council before review by the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners to establish the "Redland Assemblage Community Development District" (CDD). The primary purpose of the CDD establishment is to provide a reasonable alternative to the financing, construction, delivery, and long-term operation and management of basic infrastructure for the development.
Improvements may include, but are not limited to, a surface water management system, water and sewer facilities, roadway improvements, parks, open spaces and right-of-way landscaping, and other infrastructure and facilities.
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