Another political season is upon us, and it would be useful to consider Biblical principles which can guide our understanding and conduct as we contemplate our role and relevancy in the administrative affairs of the land.
It is completely realistic to anticipate potentially divisive debates and disruptive disagreements and discord surrounding various executive, legislative, and judicial issues and concerns that face us. As believers, we can recognize opportunities to demonstrate due deference to earthly authorities while still maintaining fidelity to divine dominion. We should aspire to be exemplars of peace, respect, and civility while speaking truth to power and in love. We also lift in prayer those in leadership, that they may seek and receive wisdom and peace (1 Timothy 2:1-2).
There are those of the Christian persuasion who are convinced that any interaction, participation, cooperation, or even association with any worldly government is incompatible with authentic devotion to God. This kind of detachment or isolation from society is not necessarily supported by the Biblical text. Then there are those who feel it is a God-given mandate for the Church to exert as much influence, pressure, even control, if necessary, on political and cultural institutions in an effort to mold them into some kind of vision of righteousness. Typically, such "spiritual crusades" are often misguided attempts to supposedly bring about "God's kingdom" on Earth in a seemingly sincere — albeit superficial and distorted — manner.
The Bible does warn about political idolatry — that is, trusting entirely in human institutions for solutions to our societal challenges (Psalm 146:3-4; Jeremiah 17:5-6; 1 Samuel 8:7; 1 Corinthians 3:21). For believers, our preeminent loyalty is of course to God himself, and we are essentially temporary residents of worldly realms (Philippians 3:20; John 18:36).
As for suitable relationships with earthly authorities, we do see throughout Scripture that there is an expectation of submission to these political powers insofar as such submission does not contravene or compromise our ultimate allegiance (Ecclesiastes 10:20; Jeremiah 29:7; Matthew 22:21). It is clear that we are intended to operate within these social environments with the understanding that God has established governing entities for a purpose (Proverbs 8:15-16; Daniel 2:21; Romans 13:1–4; 1 Peter 2:13–14).
This is not to say that we are expected to exercise blind or unquestioning obedience to any and every decree regardless of its ethical quality (Daniel 3:17-18; Acts 5:29). To be sure, our response to civil ordinances and obligations should not be based merely on our own individual perception of justice – whether we personally think they are "fair" or whether we find them personally problematic. But rather we are exhorted to gauge everything through the lens of Scripture and the counsel of the Spirit. The Bible indicates that we will be compelled to declare and demonstrate our supreme fidelity (Joshua 24:15; 1 Kings 18:21).
Jesus emphasized that it is not possible to reconcile divided loyalties (Matthew 6:24). Such attempts to "serve two masters" inevitably lead to conflicts and turmoil, both internal and external.
In a particular story arc of the prequel television series "Star Trek: Enterprise," Lieutenant Malcolm Reed, tactical officer aboard the titular starship, suffers a crisis of conscience as he contends with elements from his past. Apparently, Reed previously served as a covert operative for the clandestine Starfleet agency Section 31.
Amidst a current critical and precarious situation involving the abduction of crew member Doctor Phlox by seemingly random aliens, the agency surreptitiously contacts Reed and requests his assistance with a classified operation, claiming that the doctor's life depends on the success of their mission. In typical enigmatic manner, he is tasked by the mysterious Agent Harris with the dubious objective of obstructing the crew's rescue efforts.
This will require withholding vital information from the captain of the Enterprise, Jonathan Archer, as well as tampering with the ship's sensor logs and generally stalling any action to devise or execute plans towards recovery of the doctor. Reed is understandably uncomfortable with such a directive, but Agent Harris pressures Reed with an appeal to duty.
REED: I'm being compromised, sir, and I don't like it.
HARRIS: Then I suggest you adjust your comfort level, Lieutenant. You made a commitment to us long before you joined the Enterprise.
At one point, Reed is cornered when strong suspicions of his duplicity arise, and Captain Archer confronts him directly.
REED: I have no idea where the Doctor is, Captain. On that, you have my word.
ARCHER: Your word isn't worth a lot at the moment.
…
REED: Captain, there are some obligations that go beyond my loyalty to you and this crew.
Later, as the situation progresses, Reed and Archer have a serious discussion about the parameters and significance of loyalty.
REED: I wanted to tell you everything, Captain.
ARCHER: There's a way out of this. I don't have to put you back in the brig, but you have to choose where your loyalties lie.
By the end, after the crisis is averted and Doctor Phlox returns safely to the Enterprise (with Reed's willing and instrumental assistance), Reed acknowledges the complication and futility of competing and conflicting fealty and concludes that he must consciously and deliberately identify the true object of his dedication. He engages in a final conversation with Agent Harris.
HARRIS: I hope there are no hard feelings. This mission wouldn't have succeeded without you, Lieutenant.
REED: Don't ever contact me again. Is that clear?
HARRIS: Maybe you didn't understand our recruitment policy. You can't simply walk away.
REED: I answer to one Commanding Officer. Jonathan Archer.
For believers, we ultimately answer to one absolute authority, the Lord himself. While we are exhorted to yield that which is due to those in positions of earthly authority over us (Romans 13:7), we are also reminded of instances where our duty to human institutions is superseded by our devotion and accountability to God (Exodus 1:17; Acts 4:19-20).
We are prescribed to pursue Godly wisdom in appointing qualified and competent individuals to serve the public interest. We are also called to demonstrate undivided loyalty to the God whose devotion and compassion for us provides the path of redemption for creation and provokes our reconciliation with the truth of that love.
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