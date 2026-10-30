Throughout South Dade, nonprofit organizations are quietly making an extraordinary difference.
They provide meals to families facing food insecurity, create educational opportunities for young people, support veterans, care for vulnerable residents, and offer hope when it is needed most. Their work may not always make headlines, but its impact is felt throughout South Dade.
On November 19, 2026, Give Miami Day, an annual initiative organized by The Miami Foundation, offers an opportunity to recognize and support these organizations.
For smaller nonprofits serving communities, this day represents more than fundraising. It provides an opportunity to share their missions, reach new supporters, create more visibility and secure resources that allow them to continue serving those who depend on them.
South Dade Chamber of Commerce recognizes that a thriving community depends on more than a strong business economy. It also requires organizations willing to address challenges, create opportunities, and care for our neighbors. Our nonprofit members are essential partners in that effort, strengthening the social and economic fabric of South Dade.
As Give Miami Day approaches, we encourage residents and businesses to explore the participating nonprofits and consider supporting an organization whose mission resonates with them. A donation, volunteer commitment, professional service, or even sharing an organization's story can help extend its reach.
This November 19, let's show what giving looks like, South Dade style: neighbors supporting neighbors, businesses uplifting nonprofits, and a community investing in its own future.
To learn more about participating organizations and ways to further contribute, visit GiveMiamiDay.org.
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