Homestead, FL (33033)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 87F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.