“Hi, my name is Nova. I am the happiest little fluffball! I love attention and lots of pets. My owners can no longer take care of me so I would like to find a new family soon. Please make me part of yours! Adopt me!”
Adoption inquiries can be made by visiting the Paws4You Pet Rescue website, located at https://paws4you.org/adopt or by calling (305) 253-1092 to make an appointment.
To submit your rescued animal to be featured, please email Cameron@newsleadersouthdade.com.
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