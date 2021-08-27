At the August Special Council Presentation Ceremony, Councilwoman Erica Ávila honored local youth athletic teams, coaches, and players for their time and dedication this summer.
“I want to thank all of our community organizations, coaches, and players for bringing youth sports back to an important place in our local culture,” said Ávila, before presenting certificates to the coaches and players of local
soccer, baseball, and softball teams.
Ávila also thanked the Kiwanis of Homestead-South Dade, Soroptimist of Homestead, This Is For The Kids, Inc, and Rotary Club of Homestead for their continuing commitment to serving the community for bringing softball back to
Homestead.
She also thanked Councilwoman Jenifer Bailey for playing a pivotal role in securing sponsorships to improve the softball fields at J.D. Redd Park for this summer season.
The following teams and players were recognized:
• AYSO Region 805 2021 All Stars Team Players & Coaches
• Homestead Little League Tigers
o Coach Becky – 5 years of dedication (posthumous)
• Homestead Youth Baseball South Dade Blue Jays 10U
o Jordan Ellenburg - MVP
• Homestead Youth Baseball South Dade Blue Jays 8U
o Jeremy Ellenburg – Most Improved
• Homestead Youth Baseball Canes
o Frank Viera - MVP
o Nathaniel Torres - Most Improved
o Victor Santos – Best All Around
• Homestead Youth Baseball Black Storm
o Kaylee Orta – MVP
o Briana Cuellar – Most Improved
o Kathy Lissabet – Best All Around
• Homestead Youth Baseball Pink Storm 18U
o Mia Morales – MVP
o Jayden Tapanes – Most Improved
o Riley Hope Eichler – Best All Around
