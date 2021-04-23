The Everglades District Webelos Wood 2021 event April 17-18, 2021 was to be conducted as close to normal as possible while adhering to COVID-19 health measures such as masks and social distancing. The annual gathering of more than a dozen of the South Florida Council District Everglades troops marks the time when Webelos or WeBeLos [We’ll Be Loyal Scouts] move from the Cub Scout Program into the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).
As always, BSA Troop 941, which includes the first girl troop, was prepared to do their part. The various Cub Scout troops were set to spend Friday afternoon and night as the Boy Scout troops came on Saturday to work on different skills and tasks. A traditional wooden bridge is constructed for a special ceremony for the Webelos to “cross” into the next level of scouting. Each BSA troop constructs a segment of the bridge and it is then joined together.
As with the “Always be prepared” motto, the trailer for Troop 941 was properly loaded with wood for the bridge, everything they needed for the weekend, plus some of their other equipment, and of course the Troop flag they’ve had for forty-eight years. The trailer is a particular source of pride as they spent more than a year raising funds to purchase one large enough to handle the equipment for both the Boy and Girl troops. As was reported in a short April 17th on-line article, “Friday, April 16, 2021 Rafael Weisson, Scout Master for Troop 941, BSA Boy Troop, carefully locked their storage trailer filled with wood and other equipment needed for them to assist in the Everglades District Webelos Wood 2021 event. They left Owaiisa Bauer Park at approximately 9:30 p.m., and returned around 6:30 a.m., Saturday April 17th to discover the trailer was missing. It soon became apparent it was a shocking theft. Miami-Dade Police were called and the case opened.”
As was also reported, Jennifer Grant, Scout Master for Troop 941, BSA Girl Troop elaborated. “We are heartbroken to have lost our brand new trailer we fundraised and worked so hard for full of everything our troop owns. Our troop was founded in 1972 and we have been collecting ribbons and awards since then. The trailer is shared with our BSA girl troop, founded in 2019 as the first in the South Florida Council. The contents include all our kitchen boxes hand made over the years by Scouts and leaders, our dutch ovens, tools, compasses, tents, shade covers, first aid and wood collected to build a bridge for the most important night for a young cub scout, the crossing of the bridge over to a troop.”
Weisson, who has been with Troop 941 for five years, and Grant for thirteen years, said they were glad that at least campers who were present Friday night had not been disturbed. The different troop leaders got together after the theft was understood. Since so much of the wood to be used was now missing, they quickly came up with a scaled down version for the traditional bridge and the scouts busily adapted to making the change work.
“Everything is insured, but the flag is what we most want to have found,” Grant explained. The hope is that someone will find and return it.
Anyone with information about the theft should call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS; (305) 471-8477. Information can be provided anonymously.
