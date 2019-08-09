Don Coppolo’s comfortable farmhouse sits on the northern edge of Homestead. Built about 1900, its wooden interiors and fireplaces are from another era as are the property’s rambling sheds and large trees.
It’s the perfect place for a horror film!
The Coppolo residence is listed with the Miami-Dade County Film Council as a site available for location shoots.
“A location scout contacted me a few months ago,” Coppolo said in an interview this week. “The director, producer and associate producer came out and took a look. They called me back about a month later to work out the shooting details.”
“We have a good reputation with the film community,” he added. “The Miami-Dade College film school shot three or four shorts here and some other student productions. Sony’s considered this property as did ‘Bloodline’ when it was shooting in the Keys. We have an old house that’s very unique.”
Director David Liz took a few moments from the tight shooting schedule to talk about his latest project.
“It’s called The Welder,” he said.
“An independent horror film we hope to shop to Netflix. I also want to get a license for international distribution.”
“It’s about a couple where the wife has PTSD from her military career and there are social issues involved too,” Liz continued. “They come here to unwind on this ranch. And then everything goes haywire.”
“The cast is small – just five people, which suits the movie,” he added.
“A good cast that’s passionate about the work.”
Principal actor Vincent de Paul came from Los Angeles to film. Despite the bugs and the heat on set, he had praise for how smoothly everything was
running on the short schedule.
A graduate of Florida State’s film school, Liz worked for ten years doing short films and music videos. His work is well-regarded (SEE www.davidliz.com). He spent a year and a half writing this movie script with Manny Delgadillo.
“It’s my first feature film,” Liz said. “Manny has a master’s degree in
literature and has written other scripts. I’m part of this network and we all share the same goals for this project to succeed. Our principal investor is also helping out here. It’s been a long journey to this point.”
“The target is an hour and a half movie contingent on editing,” he
continued. “There’s a lot to shoot but the totality here is thirteen days. It will probably be an hour and forty-five minutes long after the edit.”
He agreed that costs are high for movie production. “The majority of funds are for a quality product, quality images, to compete in today’s market,” said Liz.
“This project will have 5K quality. The money is for the appropriate sound, the appropriate cameras and a really good crew.”
The website Filmiami.org offers numerous film-related contacts like
hiring local production crews, getting insurance, and government links for permits, drones and incentive programs. The location link includes over twenty sites in Homestead. The local farmhouse list includes the Coppola house.
Asked about the Coppola property, Liz was enthusiastic. “We’re taking both interior and exterior scenes,” he said. “The center area with the huge trees has the perfect eerie feel. We turned one of the sheds into a kind of dungeon, to include in the filming here.”
“Film crews are the nicest people!” said Coppolo. “They make no demands. “I’m renting the property to them. They work 8 am to late evening every day but I’ve only had to take a hotel room once – we work around their schedule.”
“They’re also self-sufficient,” he added. “They bring in their own food – Smoke & Spice is catering for them. And I usually eat with them!”
