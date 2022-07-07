Miami-Dade Parks hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of an all-new sea turtle hospital at Zoo Miami.
The new 1600 square foot sea turtle hospital consists of five saltwater enclosures that will serve as “recovery beds” for up to 16 sea turtles brought to Zoo Miami for treatment. The facility will be only the second Sea Turtle Hospital in Miami-Dade County, and the only one able to treat fibropapillomatosis, a potentially fatal disease which causes clustered tumors to grow on the skin, including the eyes and mouth, as well as on internal organs.
Zoo Miami worked closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to construct the sea turtle hospital with funding provided by the Zoo Miami Foundation.
All five species of sea turtle found in Florida waters are classified as threatened or endangered. Their greatest threats are pollution, improperly discarded fishing nets and lines, boat strikes, cold stress, threats to their nesting beaches, and the aforementioned fibropapillomatosis virus.
