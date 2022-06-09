The Coral Gables Regional finally started last Saturday at 5:30 after a near 30 hour rain delay. The Hurricanes faced the Canisius Golden Griffens in the opener and the Go Griffs came ready to play.
Miami starter Karson Ligon was knocked around for six hits and four runs in one and one-third innings of work as the visitors took a 4-1 lead.
The Canisius starter, Mike Duffy was excellent over six innings, showing he was ready for prime time, just not ready for Yohandy “YoYo” Morales. Morales was 4-4 with 5 RBI and 3 Home Runs in the late afternoon contest.
Solid relief by Ronaldo Gallo, Alejandro Torres and Gage Ziehl, a bomb by Jacob Burke and RBI singles by Zach Levenson and Dorian Gonzalez Jr. were icing on the cake in the 11-6 triumph as Miami advanced in the winner’s bracket.
Ole Miss beat Arizona 7-4 in the nightcap setting up an 11 AM Sunday elimination game between the Saturday losers and a winners game at 3:00.
Arizona prevailed 7-5 over Canisius early Sunday, and with the Griffs eliminated, the regional was down to three with the UM - Mississippi winner off until Monday while the loser would play Zona late Sunday in another elimination contest.
Carson Palmquist took the hill for the Canes Sunday and was excellent, striking out ten while shutting out the Rebels over 5 1/3.
Alex McFarlane came on and closed the door in the sixth. Miami took a 1-0 lead in the sixth with a Morales walk, a Max Romero Jr. single moving the runner to third and an RBI Sac Fly by Burke that plated YoYo.
McFarlane retired the first two batters in the seventh but consecutive singles by Justin Bench and Jacob Gonzalez were followed by a two RBI double by Tim Elko and Ole Miss was up 2-1 and that was the final score.
The Canes struck out 14 times and managed only three singles and a one out ninth inning Levenson double and were now in the losers bracket with a date against Arizona at 8:15.
Alejandro Rosario was on the mound against the Wildcats. Rosario was given a 1-0 lead when CJ Kayfus took Arizona’s starter Dawson Netz’s first pitch of the game over the right field wall. Zona tied it 1-1 when Mac Bingham hit Rosario’s first toss of the third over the left field fence. That was the only run Alejandro gave up over his 5 1/3.
With one down in the sixth, Tony Bullard doubled, then Cameron LaLiberte walked for the Cats and Ziehl came on for the last two outs.
In the bottom of the frame it was YoYo time again. Edgardo Villegas walked and Morales did his thing taking the first offering deep onto the track behind Mark Light Field and Miami was up 3-1.
Ziehl went 2 2/3 with only one mistake, a 3-2 fastball that Bullard got all of in the eighth and Miami’s lead was 3-2.
In the bottom of the eighth Romero led off with a walk. Renzo Gonzalez came on the pinch run. Burke was safe on an error then R. Gonzalez moved to third and Burke to second on a wild pitch.
Second and third with no out and the home crowd was loud.
Levenson grounded out to third. D. Gonzalez grounded to the right side and R. Gonzalez was out at home on a fielder’s choice. Dominic Pitelli filed out to center and Andrew Walters had the ball in the ninth up 3-2. Pinch hitter Blake Paugh went down swinging on four pitches. Bingham took a 2-2 pitch for a strike and the Canes were one out away. Nik McClaughry reached on a ground ball to short then moved to second on a wild pitch. Daniel
Susac was hit-by-pitch and then Tanner O’Tremba doubled to right scoring both runners and Miami was down 4-3 coming to bat in the ninth.
Homestead’s Ariel Garcia was called on to pinch hit and opened the Canes ninth with a single to right then moved to second on a wildpitch. Kayfus launched a deep fly to center and Garcia tagged up and moved to third. Gaby Gutierrez pinch hit and went down swinging. Morales was intentionally walked and R. Gonzalez grounded to short ending the game and Miami’s season.
The Canes suffered two tough one run losses Sunday but there was no one to blame but themselves. The pitching, especially from the starters was more than could be hoped for.
The Canes were 8-59 (.136) in the losses yet still had chances to win both games at the end but there was no run production at all from the back of the lineup.
FYI , the Rebs slaughtered the Cats 22-6 on Monday and will head to Hattiesburg to face Southern Mississippi in the Super Regionals.
