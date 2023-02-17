Yoseline Perez is one of the best female wrestlers in Florida. She earned second place in her weight category at a recent district competition. The women’s team earned first place.
Being on the wrestling team has been a positive experience for Perez but not just because of winning. The team members are a tight and loving family, pushing each other but also offering one another strong support.
“We look out for each other, and we really care about each other. During practice we push each other to get better. We are a team and we have created a sisterhood. We have a very strong bond,” said Perez.
Members of the South Dade women’s wrestling team are highly motivated. “I believe we are very focused and determined. To win in wresting, you have to be self-disciplined devoted to success,” she said. “We have a lot of positive energy on this team.
Off the mat, Perez has a sweet and caring disposition. She does not show a hard attitude as some competitive athletes do. She is also a successful artist and is president of the National Art Honor Society.
She loves to paint and has helped create murals around the school.
Her art teacher Jamie West is impressed. “She is a very talented young woman. She inspired myself and other students to be creative,” said West.
She helped paint a mural known as Buc Nation in front of the auditorium and has worked on other murals. Perez and students from the Arts Honor Society and the International Baccalaureate program recently visited Somerset Arts Academy where they painted a mural for the art garden.
“I love creating paintings and have really enjoyed painting murals. I like being a role model for the other artists,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.