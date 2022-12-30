The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride takes place Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Upper, Middle, and Lower Keys. Residents and visitors are encouraged to cheer on and support the warriors while they cycle through the Florida Keys or join them for the community ride on Saturday in Key West.
“The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride is an opportunity for those who honorably serve or have served our nation to build confidence and strength from wounds incurred in service,” said Monroe County Veterans Affairs Director Cathy Crane, who is also a coordinator of the event. “We enthusiastically welcome these warriors as they ride through the Florida Keys.”
Motorists should take extra time to get to their destination during the ride times. U.S. 1 will remain open for the Soldier Ride, but motorists should be patient, use caution, and note that there may be rolling lane shifts in traffic.
Friday, Jan. 6
• 8:30 a.m. The ride will start at Key Largo VFW Post 10211 with a 9:30 a.m. water stop at Coral Shores High School in Tavernier, ending around 10:30 a.m. at Post Card Inn Beach Resort & Marina in Islamorada.
• 1:30 p.m. The ride will head south from the Marathon fire station over the Seven Mile Bridge ending at Veterans Memorial Beach on the south end of the bridge around 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
• 10:30 a.m. The ride departs the U.S. Naval Air Station Key West at Boca Chica Key to Bayview Park in Key West.
• Noon: Welcome ceremony at Bayview Park.
• 12:45 p.m. Community Ride from Bayview Park until 2 p.m. ends at Bayview Park. The public is invited to ride with the warriors to historic Key West military sites.
Patriotic bike decorations are encouraged.
Suggested donation: $20.
