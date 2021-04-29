Miami Baseball (22-13,14-12 ACC) remains unranked this week after a split series loss at Boshamer Stadium up in Chapel Hill against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Canes were thrown a scheduling curveball Friday morning when Carolina announced there would be an afternoon doubleheader Friday, no game Saturday and a day game Sunday due to expected inclement weather conditions late Friday through early morning Sunday.
The Canes outscored and outhit the Heels over the weekend but Carolina’s more timely hitting and stingy early inning pitching on Friday made the difference.
I reached out this week to 40+ year multi sport Hurricanes season ticket holder and avid Miami supporter Pete Swenson asking his thoughts on this year’s team and how Miami might turn things around. Pete replied “we have enormous potential offensively that’s coming along very well but the starting pitching is letting us down and must improve for any chance of success in regional play.” I’m in total agreement with the astute Mr.Swenson.
In Friday’s opener Alejandro Rosario took the ball and in five innings of work gave up nine hits, three walks and all four Carolina runs as they scratched out single runs in four of the first five frames.
Alex McFarlane held the Heels scoreless and hitless the rest of the way with five Ks. Miami got one back in the seventh when Dominic Pitelli led off with a single moved to second on a ground out, to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Jordan Lala Sac Fly. Canes, down 4-1 opened the ninth with walks by Lala and Anthony Villar. Yohandy Morales struck out and Adrian Del Castillo flew out to center before Christian Del Castillo came through with an RBI single driving home Lala and putting runners at first and third for Alex Toral who put a charge into a 1-0 fastball from reliever Gage Gilliam that drove right fielder Caleb Roberts to the wall where he went up and snared it saving the 4-2 NC win. Miami had 11 hits with at least one in every frame but the fifth and stranded 12 in the opener. WOULDA!
Jordan Dubberly was the starter a half hour later. Canes opened the scoring in the first as Lala singled, stole second, moved to third on a groundout, scored on a Morales Sac Fly and UM was up 1-0. NC scored the next six.
In the third Colby Wilkerson singled, reached second on the Canes only error of the weekend and scored on an Angel Zarate base hit. Carolina added four more in the fifth. Tomas Frick singled, Wilkerson reached on a fielders choice erasing Frick then Max Horvath hit a two run HR ending Dubberly’s day (4 1/3,5 H, 5 R,4 earned,3 BB). Roberts then walked, Zarate followed with an RBI two bagger and Thompson singled him home for a 5-1 Heels lead. Tar Heels added one more in the sixth when with two outs Frick then Wilkerson singled and both Horvath and Roberts walked. Miami inched closer in the seventh when C Del C singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Toral double making it 6-2.
In the eighth Villar walked with one out then Morales reached on a FC,A Del C hit an RBI double and big brother C Del C hit a 2 RBI HR bringing the Canes to within one at 6-5 putting the tying run at the plate late in the game for the second time in three hours but that was it for the Canes as Toral popped out to end the eighth.
Pitelli’s one out walk in the ninth was followed by two strikeouts leaving Miami on the short end of both Friday contests with a 6-5 loss. COULDA!
The Hurricanes had enough of Carolina and rebounded strong on Sunday. Jake Garland took the hill and went 6.0 giving up only one run earning the win. Daniel Federman went 1 1/3 and Carson Palmquist 1 2/3 in scoreless relief. Pitelli led the way with a 2 hit 4 RBI day including his fourth HR. Lala had 4 hits, A Del C, C Del C and Toral all added 2 hits in the 8-1 face saving, broom evading Canes win.
Next up FGC on Tuesday night then up to Chestnut Hill for a conference series against Boston College 4/30-5/2. Miami had 14 hits Sunday and if some were on Friday.....SHOULDA!
BASKETBALL UPDATE-
Canes Basketball added DePaul transfer Charlie Moore a 5-11 , 180 lb Point Guard who earned First Team ALL BIG EAST honors for the 2020-21 season. Moore is a playmaker and scorer filling a need at the point allowing our talented SG’s time in their natural positions. DJ Irving has been hired as an assistant coach replacing Adam Fisher who left for his Alma Mater, Penn State.
DJ will be a tremendous addition with his Philadelphia roots as a HS coach and work with Team Final, the AAU program Ja’Quan Newton, Davon Reed and Lonnie Walker IV played for recently.
This spring he has served as assistant coach of the USA National U-15 team. This young man is a great get!
Finally, both Kam McGusty and Isaiah Wong have formally entered the NBA draft without agents retaining their eligibility to return to the U. As I’ve written in past articles I expect them both back.
Be safe all, Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.