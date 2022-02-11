Work is about to begin on Wilkinson’s Point and the beach jetty at Harry Harris Park in Tavernier.
Residents will see contractor’s equipment arriving on the site during the week of Feb. 14.
During the repair work on Wilkinson’s Point, the beach, lagoon, and parking areas will remain open.
When Wilkinson’s Point is complete and active construction moves to the beach jetty, the beach, lagoon, and some parking areas will be closed. The boat ramp will remain open throughout the project, according Kristen Livengood, spokesperson for Monroe County.
“The County understands that any closure is an inconvenience and appreciates the community’s ongoing understanding and support to complete the work as safely and quickly as possible,” said Monroe County Parks and Beaches Director John Allen. “From talking with those who have been inquiring about Harry Harris Park repairs, the community is extremely appreciative this project is starting.”
Harry Harris Park, Wilkinson’s Point, and the beach jetty had substantial damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017. The repairs are being done through Hurricane Irma repair grant funding.
The park includes two baseball fields, two boat ramps, pavilions, a playground and areas for recreation and spending time with family and friends. It is a 21-acre park.
Monroe County will host two public meetings regarding its Countywide Roads Adaptation Project and planning efforts. The meetings will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom webinar.
The meetings will focus on the progress of Monroe County’s Roadway Vulnerability Study and Capital Plan, which identified County-maintained roads vulnerable to sea-level rise, identified an evaluation process for ranking them, and recommended a schedule for road adaptation to the year 2045. Various neighborhood roads have been recommended for elevation to address flooding from the impacts of sea-level rise and climate change, according to Livengood.
Ideas that may be discussed during these virtual meetings will be brought to the Board of County Commissioners during a regular meeting for further discussion and approval.
Also, the Florida House and Senate appropriations subcommittee released their Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget recommendations.
The preliminary proposals include $20 million for the Florida Keys Stewardship Act.
The State Legislature enacted the Florida Keys Stewardship Act. The legislation acknowledges the importance of protecting the Florida Keys’ unique and fragile resources, including its coral reef, seagrass beds and mangroves. Monroe County communities have utilized the Stewardship Act funding from State to implement water quality project to protect these resources.
“We are grateful to House and Senate leadership for their recognition and support of this funding to protect the valuable resources of the Florida Keys, said Monroe County Mayor David Rice.
